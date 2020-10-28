Menu
UPDATE: Road closed, man critical after CQ car vs truck crash

Kristen Booth
28th Oct 2020 9:40 AM
UPDATE 9.40AM: A Central Queensland road has been closed following a truck and vehicle crash early this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman says Fitzroy Developmental Rd, about 40km north of Dingo, has been closed until emergency services clear the vehicles.

He said the forensic crash unit arrived at the scene about 9am.

INITIAL 8.20AM: A man suffered critical injuries following a two vehicle crash north of Dingo this morning.

Paramedics attended the truck and sedan crash on Fitzroy Developmental Rd and Mackenzie River at 5.07am.

One male patient was assessed with critical injuries and another patient suffered a minor arm injury and declined transport to the hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the forensic crash unit was due to arrive about 9am.

Investigations remain ongoing.

More to come.

