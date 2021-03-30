UPDATE: Road train vs dual cab: Horror crash on Cap Hwy

UPDATE 11.25pm: Police are shutting down the east-bound lane of the Capricorn Highway east of Duaringa as the rescue helicopter is due to arrive.

The male patient, who has regained consciousness, has lacerations to his face as well as back pain.

10.40am: Emergency services are racing to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on the Capricorn Highway two km east of Duaringa.

It is reported a man in his 30s is unconscious in the dual cab which was sideswiped by a road train.

A female companion has reportedly extricated herself from the vehicle and the truck driver is uninjured.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked.

More to come.