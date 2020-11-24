Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A stolen vehicle reportedly evaded a police car at speed at Blackall in Central Queensland on Tuesday morning.
A stolen vehicle reportedly evaded a police car at speed at Blackall in Central Queensland on Tuesday morning.
News

UPDATE: Stolen WA car does CQ fuel drive-off

Darryn Nufer
24th Nov 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: One person has been taken into custody after a fuel drive-off and evade police incident in Central Queensland on Tuesday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman was not able to provide further details on the person at this stage but said investigations were continuing.

INITIAL: Police are searching for a stolen vehicle bearing Western Australia number plates which was involved in a fuel drive-off in Central Queensland on Tuesday.

The Toyota Hilux dual cab was seen leaving a Caltex service station at Blackall about 10.30am.

It was observed travelling south-bound on the Landsborough Highway where it reportedly evaded a police car at speed after passing a heavy vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

fuel drive-off stolen wa carcaltex service station blackall
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREAT WALL FALLS: QLD border to reopen on Dec 1

        Premium Content GREAT WALL FALLS: QLD border to reopen on Dec 1

        News Queensland’s borders will open to the whole of NSW from December 1, with a final decision on Victoria to be made by Wednesday.

        How a young man’s cancer death saved lives

        Premium Content How a young man’s cancer death saved lives

        Health Cory Geisler was a happy 27 year old when he found a suspicious mark on his body

        Kleier: Why bull riding record means so much to me

        Premium Content Kleier: Why bull riding record means so much to me

        Sport Family of Clermont cowboy on hand to witness his ride into PBR history.

        New $20M hospital opens for communities in central west

        Premium Content New $20M hospital opens for communities in central west

        News State of the art facility to help future-proof health services for the local...