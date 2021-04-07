Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service are attending the scene. FILE PHOTO
Breaking

UPDATE: Three people escape rollover uninjured

Aden Stokes
7th Apr 2021 1:05 PM | Updated: 2:19 PM
UPDATE, 2.10PM: All patients declined transport to hospital.

UPDATE, 1.40PM: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing three people on scene.

A tow truck has been called to collect the trailer.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle rollover just south of the Peak Downs Highway.

The rollover reportedly occurred near the Fitzroy Developmental Road turn-off at 12.38pm at Strathfield.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, the vehicle had a "1.3 tonne" trailer attached.

This is the second incident on The Peak Downs Highway on Wednesday after a truck lost its load near the Stockyard Creek Bridge, Epsom about 7am.

More to come.

