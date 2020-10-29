Menu
QAS paramedics are responding to a Tannum Sands address after a boy got his head trapped underwater in a pool ladder.
UPDATE: Toddler nearly drowns, trapped in ladder

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
29th Oct 2020 4:47 PM | Updated: 7:08 PM
UPDATE: 4.45pm: A toddler has been taken to hospital after a near drowning incident at Tannum Sands.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attended a Waratah Crescent address after reports the young boy had been trapped underwater after getting his head stuck in a pool ladder.

The spokesman said paramedics assessed the boy at the scene, who was reportedly initially struggling to breathe.

"He was taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition." the spokesman said.

The spokesman said paramedics were querying whether the boy's head was stuck under the water.

 

INITIAL REPORT: 4.07pm: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to reports of a near drowning at Tannum Sands involving a young boy.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were responding to an address at Tannum Sands after reports a boy was trapped underwater after his head was caught in a pool ladder.

The spokeswoman said paramedics were called just after 4pm.

It is understood the boy has been released from the ladder and is having difficulty breathing.

More to come.

