Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene.
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene.
Breaking

UPDATE: Two men in hospital after serious highway crash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
7th Aug 2020 8:05 AM | Updated: 9:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 9.25AM: Two men have been transported to hospital following a serious crash on the Capricorn Highway at Duaringa this morning.

A man in his 50s was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with neck, chest and ankle injuries. He had to be cut from the vehicle after it crashed into a table drain.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said his injuries were "pretty significant".

A man in his 30s was also transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with back and hip pain.

INITIAL: A man has been cut from a vehicle with a serious lower leg injury after a car crash on a major Central Queensland highway this morning.

At 5.12am, paramedics, including critical care, were called to a single-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Hwy, Duaringa.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and police were also on scene.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, the vehicle crashed after driving into a table drain.

The spokesman said there were two patients, including a man in his 50s with a serious lower leg injury and chest injury who had to be "cut from the vehicle". His condition is unknown.

The second patient was also a man who is reportedly in a stable condition with a seatbelt injury.

The spokesman said one of the patients had been transported to hospital and a rescue helicopter had been stood down.

Paramedics remain on scene.

More to come.

duaringa queensland ambulance service single-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Navneet is determined to help her community

        Premium Content Why Navneet is determined to help her community

        News After migrating from India, Navneet Kaur is studying her Masters at CQ University.

        P-plater ‘regrets’ driving after drinking beer at mate’s

        Premium Content P-plater ‘regrets’ driving after drinking beer at mate’s

        Crime The young driver decided to get behind the wheel after having more than a few...

        Leaders reveal how border closure will affect CQ region

        Premium Content Leaders reveal how border closure will affect CQ region

        News Mayor says the region will need to remain resilient and resourceful through...

        Biker seriously injured on ‘notorious’ dirt road

        Premium Content Biker seriously injured on ‘notorious’ dirt road

        Rural Biker hospitalised as residents call for action: ‘It would not have happened today...