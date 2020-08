Paramedics have transported a woman to hospital after she was struck by a car in Emerald.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Clermont St around 11.20am.

The woman reportedly suffered both hip and pelvis injuries.

She has since arrived at Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.

QPS remained on scene speaking with the driver for a short time.