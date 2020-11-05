UPDATE: Woman in hospital after being hit by car
UPDATE, 11.05AM: The injured woman has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with leg and head injuries.
According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the car had rolled out of the driveway and struck the woman on the way out.
Police will not be investigating the incident.
INITIAL: A woman has been injured after being hit by a car in Yeppoon.
Emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident on Charles St at 10.04am.
A woman in her 40s was assessed for a leg injury and lacerations to the head.
According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, it was a "low speed" incident.
It is understood the woman is in a stable condition and will transported to hospital.
More to come.