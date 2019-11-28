Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fire photo taken from the Wide Bay Highway Wednesday afternoon between Kilkivan and Gympie
Fire photo taken from the Wide Bay Highway Wednesday afternoon between Kilkivan and Gympie
News

UPDATES: Lightning strikes cause Widgee bushfire

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
27th Nov 2019 5:37 PM | Updated: 28th Nov 2019 4:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE

Another bushfire has broken out at Widgee, reportedly due to lightning strikes.

QFES have announced both the Widgee and Curra fires are at the "Advice" level, alerting residents in both areas to "stay informed".

10 crews are either on or headed to the Widgee scene, while six have been tasked to Curra.

"You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes," QFES state of the Widgee fire.

"Currently as at 5.10pm Wednesday 27 November a bushfire is burning near Golden Hills Road and Reinke Road, Widgee.

"Fire crews are working to contain the fire.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

"Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

 

SEE BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE CURRA FIRE

 

UPDATE

QFES advise the bushfire in Curra continues to burn uncontained, and that residents should "stay informed" of its status.

"You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes," QFES are reporting.

"Currently as at 5pm Wednesday 27 November a bushfire is burning on Curra Estate Road between Tegan Road and Ian Drive, Curra.

"Fire crews are working to contain the fire."

More to come.

EARLIER

FIREYS are responding to reports of a blaze burning on bushland at Curra this afternoon.

A spokeswoman said multiple fire crews were on the way to the scene, reportedly on Curra Estate Rd, as of at least 4.46pm.

The seriousness of that fire is not yet known.

Further reports suggest another fire has broken out due to a lightning strike at Widgee.

More to come.

gympie fires gympie news gympie region queensland fire and emergency services qfes
Gympie Times

Just In

    Clive James dead at 80

    Clive James dead at 80
    • 28th Nov 2019 4:27 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thunderstorm warnings issued for Emerald and surrounds

        Thunderstorm warnings issued for Emerald and surrounds

        News Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for the Central Highlands.

        Multiple bird deaths in Central Queensland town

        premium_icon Multiple bird deaths in Central Queensland town

        News Mystery surrounds the death of native birds

        Autistic child learns to speak, mum thrilled

        premium_icon Autistic child learns to speak, mum thrilled

        News Young Max O’Rourke from Emerald is a support service success story.

        Learn about environmental health in the Central Highlands

        Learn about environmental health in the Central Highlands

        News Check out a mosquito under the microscope and learn how to protect the environment...