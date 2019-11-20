Upgrades close busy Emerald road, detours in place

MOTORISTS are advised major works are being undertaken on Mayfair Drive, Emerald, closing the road until next Wednesday.

Mayfair Drive will be closed from the Gregory Hwy to the first roundabout while kerb and channel upgrades are carried out.

Detours will be in place via Pilot Farm Rd and Rifle Range Rd.

Access to the Mayfair Ridge Tavern, Salt Bar and Grill, SPAR on Mayfair and other specialty stores will remain open during this time.

These works will be conducted by contractor Activ Civil Construction and are required to improve accessibility of the pathways and reduce the pooling of rain water in the area.

Central Highlands Regional Council crews will also carry out stabilisation works on the same stretch of road from next Wednesday until early December. The road will be open during this time with traffic control in place.