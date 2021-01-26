Upgrades for CQ jockey clubs with share of $2.8M in funding

The Emerald Jockey Club is one of many across Central Queensland to receive funding for upgrades from the Queensland Government. Photo: file

The Emerald Jockey Club is one of many across Central Queensland to receive funding for upgrades from the Queensland Government. Photo: file

Central Queensland race clubs will receive part of $2.8 million for facility upgrades, creating more than 100 jobs across the state.

Thirty-seven of Queensland’s smallest and most remote country race clubs will each share in the infrastructure funding, Racing Minister Grace Grace announced earlier in January.

“Country racing plays a critical role in regional Queensland, contributing to economic and social wellbeing, as well as providing an important meeting hub for regional communities,” she said.

“The Palaszczuk Government’s Country Racing Program provides critical infrastructure funding across the state to improve and enhance our non-TAB racing clubs and their communities.

“These are some of the state’s smallest and most remote clubs and importantly, these projects will create work for local tradies and businesses.”

Projects range from $60,000 to more than $80,000 for upgrades on and off the track.

Numerous projects will be carried out at Central Queensland clubs, including:

Alpha Jockey Club – Track upgrade

Aramac Racing Club – Firewall for shed development

Barcaldine Racing Club – Judges tower

Barcoo Amateur Race Club – New tractor

Bluff Blackwater Amateur Race Club – Perimeter fencing for float area, refurbish tie up stalls and a PA system

Clermont Race Club – Rear boundary fence replacement

Emerald Jockey Club – Irrigation upgrade (stage 2), tie up stalls, verti drain, racecourse mower and track fertilising and spray equipment

Gladstone Turf Club – Culvert repairs

The Longreach Jockey Club – Running rail replacement, culvert and drainage work (1400m section of track), animal safe thoroughfare from stabling area to track, tie up stall extension

Yeppoon Turf Club – Chute upgrade

The Palaszczuk Government has committed a total of $105.6 million to country racing over six years, including funds for non-TAB clubs for infrastructure repairs and maintenance projects.

“Our Country Racing Program provides security and continuity to the country racing community up to 2023 by funding race meetings, prize money and racing infrastructure, repairs and maintenance,” Ms Grace said.

Click here to see the full list of projects to be carried out as part of the funding.