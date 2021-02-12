Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A search is under way for a 69-year-old man whose upturned boat was found hours after he failed to return home from a fishing trip.
A search is under way for a 69-year-old man whose upturned boat was found hours after he failed to return home from a fishing trip.
News

Upturned boat found in search for missing fisherman

12th Feb 2021 10:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SEARCH is under way for a 69-year-old man whose upturned boat was found hours after he failed to return home from a fishing trip.

The man went fishing about 3pm in Gayundah Creek, in the Hinchinbrook Island area.

He was expected to return about an hour later.

 

MORE NEWS

Family 'won't stop search' for Yarrabah men

Delay in 49-year-old death mystery probe

'There's a yacht in the garden': Yasi 10 years on

The man's wife contacted police when he failed to return and was unable to be reached via radio.

Police launched a search operation last night and located the man's upturned two metre boat around 2.30am this morning.

The man has not yet been located.

 

Originally published as Upturned boat found in search for missing fisherman

hinchinbrook island missing fisherman search and rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Premium Content Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Health Paramedics are taking increasingly longer to respond to Queensland’s worst emergencies and are constantly failing to meet their response time targets.

        Island’s demands ahead of $200m Qld takeover

        Premium Content Island’s demands ahead of $200m Qld takeover

        Politics Norfolk Island residents want a voice in Qld Parliament, elections

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Divide and conquer’ is Trump’s plan

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Divide and conquer’ is Trump’s plan

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Family duos turn out for Brothers at Roma Rugby 7s

        Premium Content Family duos turn out for Brothers at Roma Rugby 7s

        Rugby Union Sixth team set to join Rugby Capricornia women’s competition.