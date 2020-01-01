Menu
Paige Solomon, aged 17, and her eight-month-old baby girl were last seen getting off a bus at Tweed City Shopping Centre.
Breaking

URGENT APPEAL: Teen mum and eight-month-old baby missing

1st Jan 2020 3:23 PM | Updated: 3:32 PM

POLICE are urgently appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager and a baby missing from the North Coast.

Paige Solomon, 17, and her eight-month-old baby girl were last seen getting off a bus at Tweed City Shopping Centre just after 12pm on Tuesday.

She has not been heard from since.

Officers from Tweed Heads/Byron Police District believe she may be heading towards Townsville, via Brisbane.

Family and police hold concerns for her and the baby's welfare due to their ages.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Paige who is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a small build, between 155cm and 160cm tall, with brown/red shoulder-length curly hair and a fair complexion.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt (with black lines radiating out), frayed denim shorts, black/brown thongs and a silver infinity ring on her right hand.

Officers from Tweed Heads/Byron Police District urge anyone who sees Paige and the baby to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information about Paige's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

