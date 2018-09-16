Menu
Login
MISSING: Michelle Smallman, 48, is last known to have been in the Marcus Beach area.
MISSING: Michelle Smallman, 48, is last known to have been in the Marcus Beach area. Contributed
News

Urgent assistance needed to locate missing woman

16th Sep 2018 2:18 PM

POLICE are appealing for urgent public assistance to help locate a missing woman from Sunrise Beach.

Michelle Smallman, 48, is last known to have been in the Marcus Beach area.

She is described as being Caucasian in appearance, having a small build with shoulder-length blonde hair in a pony tail.

She was wearing a singlet, a white baseball cap and grey shorts and had a diary with her.

Police and family have serious concerns for her welfare.

An aerial and land search has so far failed to locate her.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact Triple Zero immediately.

If you or anyone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

marcus beach missing police search sunrise beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Free swimming lessons

    Free swimming lessons

    News Alpha War Memorial Pool is getting behind national Learn2Swim Week by offering free swimming lessons.

    Anna's win a class act

    Anna's win a class act

    News Emerald musician set to perform with top Australian country artists

    What will the weekend's weather be like?

    What will the weekend's weather be like?

    News Your forecast for the Central Highlands.

    Parents learn from their child every day

    Parents learn from their child every day

    News Parents share the ups and downs of raising a child with higher needs

    Local Partners