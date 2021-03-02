Menu
22,000 people, including Central Queenslanders, are being urged to donate blood this week as the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood faces a shortage.
Health

URGENT CALL: 22,000 people needed for blood donations

Jacobbe McBride
2nd Mar 2021 11:00 AM
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has issued an immediate appeal for 22,000 extra people, including Central Queenslanders, to donate blood or plasma in the next fortnight.

All blood and plasma types are needed, but in particular O-, A-, A+ and B- blood types are all running low.

Lifeblood Executive Director Cath Stone said elective surgery was driving the increase, as busy hospitals tackled a pandemic-driven backlog, alongside declining donor numbers.

“Hospital demand is up 7 per cent compared to this time last year and we have around 10,000 fewer people donating now than we saw at the peak of the pandemic,” Ms Stone said.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“We need more donors to roll up their sleeves to ensure fridges are well stocked. We have 22,000 extra appointments to fill during the next two weeks.

“Even if you don’t know what blood type you have, we still need you – we need all blood types every day.

“Thirty-one thousand donations are needed every week across Australia to help patients in times of trauma, major surgery, cancer treatment, pregnancy and a host of other situations.

“As we continue to ride the wave of changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s essential that blood and plasma donations continue.”

New and existing donors are welcome.

To book a donation call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the free Donate Blood app.

