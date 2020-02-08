Urgent call for defibrillators in rural areas

The Heart Foundation wants regional communities to be the first to share in the proposal for 1000 new defibrillators across Queensland.

THE Heart Foundation is calling for $4 million in the April State Budget to roll out 1000 Automated External Defibrillators (AED) across Queensland, and for regional communities to be first in line.

A defibrillator can boost your chances of surviving a cardiac arrest. When a person's heart stops beating, the victim will become unconscious and stop breathing normally, or at all.

Heart Foundation Queensland CEO, Stephen Vines, said access to an AED in those critical early minutes could be the difference between life and death.

"Cardiac arrests can happen anytime, anywhere," Mr Vines said.

"For every minute without defibrillation to restart the heart, your chances of surviving drop by 10 per cent.

"We're asking the Queensland government to deliver AEDs to areas with the highest need, along with community education to spread the word about how bystanders can save a life."

Mr Vines said a budget spend of $4 million over three years would be a great investment in protecting Queensland hearts.

Ambulance figures indicate crews are called to more than 5000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests each year in Queensland, with a higher rate of cases occurring outside major cities.

The regional rate for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests is about 40 per cent higher than the metropolitan rate.

Defibrillators are designed to be easy to use. Picture: Wayne Taylor

"People living in regional Queensland need ready access to defibrillators so they can be used quickly in an emergency," Mr Vines said.

"This is especially crucial in places where it may be harder to get an ambulance quickly.

"We recommend AEDs be installed in locations where people gather in numbers, such as public transport hubs, sporting clubs and community centres, so they will have the greatest reach."

AEDs can detect abnormal heart rhythms that can cause a cardiac arrest and apply a measured electric shock to 'restart' the heart to its normal rhythm.

While you do not have to be a paramedic to use one, Mr Vines said public awareness and education about defibrillators is needed.

"AEDs are designed to be user-friendly, with step-by-step recorded instructions to guide you - and if it turns out the person is not having a cardiac arrest, using the AED will not harm them," he said.

"Investing in community education is still important to give residents confidence in knowing where their nearest AED is, and how to use it if they need to. A rollout of the devices should include training for local recipients and for all new defibrillators to be on a streamlined public register."

The 2020-21 Queensland Budget will be unveiled in State Parliament on Tuesday, April 28.