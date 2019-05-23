Urgent recall on popular chicken

Major chicken provider Ingham’s was forced to recall a line of products

Major chicken provider Ingham's was forced to recall a line of products after fears it may be contaminated with blue rubber.

The NSW Food Authority issued an urgent message on Thursday warning consumers who had bought the company's Sweet Chilli Chicken Kiev from Woolworths recently to check the date of purchase.

Anyone who had bought the style of chicken from a deli counter at the supermarket in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and metro stores in Victoria on May 19, 20 and 21 have been told to return the chicken to the store immediately.

Kievs purchased from the chiller case or freezer are also not subject to the recall.

"The product has been recalled because some have been found to contain pieces of hard plastic and are not suitable for consumption," Ingham's said in a statement.

"If you have purchased the product, please do not consume the product but return it to your place of purchase for a full refund."

The possibility of the rubber being in the chicken presents risk of it becoming a choking hazard.

The kievs were sold in 400g packages.

Ingham's advises any confused customers to contact them directly on 1800 785 940 or visit, www.inghams.com.au.

