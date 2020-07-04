Menu
A popular brand of ice cream, sold nationally by supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths, has been recalled.
Urgent recall on popular ice cream sold at supermarkets

by Erin Lyons
4th Jul 2020 8:37 AM

Supermarkets across the nation have been warned to pull a popular brand of ice cream from the shelves over fears it has been labelled wrongly.

Halo Top Australia is recalling its Chocolate Ice Cream (473ml) with a best before date of March 28, 2021, and a batch code of 9088, due to non-compliant labelling.

"In a small number of cases, a dairy-free labelled lid may be on a tub of dairy chocolate frozen dessert," a statement on the Food Standards Australia New Zealand website states.

Shoppers have been told to return the product with a full refund to be issued. Picture: Food Standards Australia New Zealand
"Any consumers who have a milk allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed."

Shoppers have been urged to return the product with a full refund to be issued.

Halo Top is a low-calorie alternative sold at Coles and Woolworths stores across the country.

The company produces a number of dairy-free flavours for vegan or lactose intolerant eaters on top of its standard dairy range.

