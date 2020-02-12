Menu
Urgent search after woman vanishes near falls

by Luke Mortimer
12th Feb 2020 5:17 PM
A WOMAN has vanished near a potentially treacherous waterfall in the Gold Coast Hinterland which is surrounded by creeks swollen from ongoing wet weather.

Queensland Police has appealed for urgent help from the public to find 26-year-old local woman Yang Chen.

Yang Chen, 26, went missing near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley about 11am this morning. Picture: Supplied
Police were called by a man walking near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley about 11am.

He told officers he was walking near the falls when he lost sight of Ms Chen.

Police have been trying to determine whether Ms Chen fell, became lost or walked out onto Tallebudgera Creek Rd or Springbrook Rd.

Gorge Falls in Tallebudgera Valley. Picture: Masaaki Takekawa
Creeks in the area have been affected by the wet weather, police said.

Ms Chen is described as of slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers were searching the area and urged anyone who may have seen Ms Chen, or with more information, to phone Policelink on 131 444.

