Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Western Australia Police are searching for Albert, 2, in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police
Western Australia Police are searching for Albert, 2, in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police
News

Urgent search as 2yo disappears from room

by Charis Chang
14th Jul 2020 10:11 AM

Western Australian police are frantically searching for a two-year-old boy in the Margaret River area after he went missing overnight.

The boy named Albert was staying with family at accommodation on Wallcliffe Road and appears to have left the room some time during the night.

Albert is described as having dark coloured skin, short dark hair, brown eyes and wearing a maroon coloured top with Harry Potter motifs, similar to a photo that has been circulated by police.

Albert, 2, went missing in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police
Albert, 2, went missing in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police

 

Albert was wearing an outfit similar to this but with a Harry Potter design. Source: Western Australia Police
Albert was wearing an outfit similar to this but with a Harry Potter design. Source: Western Australia Police

If you have seen Albert or know of his whereabouts, please contact police immediately on 131 444.

Originally published as Urgent search as 2yo disappears from room

More Stories

children editors picks missing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ man opens up about life changing disease

        premium_icon CQ man opens up about life changing disease

        News ‘Sometimes I just want to give up because it’s all so hard, I can’t handle it.’

        Plan to attract long-term medical support to CQ town

        premium_icon Plan to attract long-term medical support to CQ town

        News Businesses gear up to launch the program enticing doctors to make the move out...

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices for mid-July

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices for mid-July

        News FREE STORY: The Morning Bulletin, Gladstone Observer and Central Queensland News...

        Cool change sweeps across a shivering Central QLD

        premium_icon Cool change sweeps across a shivering Central QLD

        Weather Mercury expected to dip to almost zero degrees overnight for parts of the...