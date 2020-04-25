Menu
Urgent search for parents of toddler left at mall

by Nicole Cridland
25th Apr 2020 4:20 PM
Police are trying to locate the parents or carers of a toddler found wandering a food court in Campbelltown on Saturday.

CCTV shows the little boy, aged between 18 months and two years, with a woman inside the food court just before 10am and footage also shows the woman leaving the area without the boy.

The woman seen on CCTV with the toddler in the food court and later leaving the centre without him. Picture: NSW Police
Staff members contacted police when they found the toddler wandering the food court alone.

Officers attended the mall and conducted a search but were unable to locate the boy's parents or carers.

Police are appealing for any information that could help them identify the boy or locate the woman.

Police are trying to locate the parents or carers of a toddler found wandering Campbelltown Mall alone.
The toddler is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with blond hair and brown eyes. He is wearing navy track pants with a red stripe, a green long sleeve T-shirt, and a navy jacket. He wasn't wearing shoes.

The woman in the CCTV is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in her 40s, with a medium build, brown shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a purple blouse, black pants and white joggers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.

 

 

The toddler is aged between 18 months and two years and was dressed in track pants, a long-sleeve T-shirt, jacket but no shoes. Picture: NSW Police
