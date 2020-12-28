Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
As authorities continue the frantic search for the 'missing link' in the northern beaches cluster, a southwest Sydney suburb is now on high alert too.
As authorities continue the frantic search for the 'missing link' in the northern beaches cluster, a southwest Sydney suburb is now on high alert too.
News

Urgent warning for new part of Sydney

by Bella Fowler
28th Dec 2020 7:54 AM

The suburb of Casula in Sydney's southwest has joined the list of areas on COVID alert with a confirmed case visiting several venues on Christmas Eve.

The infected person visited Priceline, Coles and Radio Bombay Restaurant in the Casula Mall the day before Christmas, with health authorities urging anyone who visited those areas to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Visitors to the mall are to monitor for symptoms, while anyone who visited Cibo Cafe in North Sydney is considered a 'close contact' of a confirmed case and must isolate for two weeks.

Meanwhile, NSW Health is asking anyone who attended the Belrose Hotel at any time in December and developed symptoms at any time during the month to get tested.

It comes as the race to find the "missing link" between three cases that all attended the same venue at different times continues.

New South Wales recorded seven new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The northern beaches cluster which now sits at 122.

Follow our live updates throughout the day.

 

Originally published as Urgent warning for new part of Sydney

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology While most of us own a mobile phone, there are still more than 11 million calls made each year on payphones. And they won’t cost a cent over Christmas.

        Falls of up to 105mm! Wet, wild Christmas for Mackay, CQ

        Premium Content Falls of up to 105mm! Wet, wild Christmas for Mackay, CQ

        Weather Find out the rainfall totals for the region and what to expect over the next couple...

        Worker chases $800k after Central Queensland mine mishap

        Premium Content Worker chases $800k after Central Queensland mine mishap

        News The miner had to undergo a knee reconstruction after a fall at work

        CHRISTMAS WEATHER: Rain expected to soak CQ

        Premium Content CHRISTMAS WEATHER: Rain expected to soak CQ

        Weather Parts of Central Queensland could see falls of up to 100mm.