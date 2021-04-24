Menu
The United States should resume Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, an expert panel recommended to health authorities, after blood clot concerns.
US experts recommend resuming J&J Covid vaccinations

24th Apr 2021 7:33 AM

The United States should resume Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, an expert panel recommended to health authorities on Friday, after a pause prompted by blood clot concerns.

"The Janssen Covid-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 18 years of age and older in the US population under the FDA, emergency use authorization," the group covened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. cyj/jm/ft

