Trump set to visit Australia, reports

US President Donald Trump speaks during a working lunch in the Roosevelt Room.

US President Donald Trump appears set to visit Australia in November, according to reports.

Mr Trump, along with other world leaders, is expected to make stops in Australia as part of a tour that will take him to the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation leaders' summit in Papua New Guinea on November 17 and 18. One option being considered is Mr Trump visiting Sydney, Canberra and Cairns, but nothing had been "locked in" yet, a US government source told The Australian.

Mr Trump could also fly into Brisbane, an expected entry point for leaders on their way to PNG.

It would be Mr Trump's first Australian visit as president.

Donald Trump Time magazine cover. Picture: Time

Mr Trump is also expected to attend the ASEAN and East Asia Summits in Singapore days before the APEC meeting in Port Moresby.

The president met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore earlier this month for historic nuclear disarmament talks.

On Friday, he said that North Korea still poses an "extraordinary threat" to the United States.

In an executive order, the president extended for one year the so-called "national emergency" with respect to the nuclear-armed nation, re-authorising economic restrictions against it.

While expected, the declaration comes just nine days after Trump tweeted, "There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," following his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

The order appears to undermine the president's claim.

U.S. President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sentosa Island in Singapore earlier this month. Picture: AP.

Mr Trump, an outspoken critic of leader summits, could also decide to skip the Asia-Pacific tour, with domestic issues potentially flaring following the crucial US midterm elections on November 6 that could erode his Republican Party's control of congress.