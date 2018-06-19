Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead

RAPPER XXXTentacion has been shot dead.

The Broward County, Florida Sherriff's Office confirmed the 20-year-old's death on Monday evening, tweeting: "The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead … The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion."

According to TMZ, the rapper was shot outside a motorcycle store in Deerfield Beach, Florida, just before 4pm on Monday. He was transported to a local area hospital.

He had reportedly been leaving a motorcycle dealership in a car when someone ran up and shot him. The website also reports that a Louis Vuitton bag was stolen from the vehicle.

Around 4:30pm, the Sherriff tweeted that cops were "currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57pm. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital."

The slain rapper was a certainly a controversial figure, and had an extensive legal history.

At the time of his death, he was awaiting trial for domestic violence and false imprisonment of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

He was also facing witness harassment and tampering charges.

Despite this, the rapper had developed a loyal following and his second album, "?," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart in March.

He began making music back in 2013 and is credited for playing a key role in the SoundCloud generation of rap. XXXTentacion's star began to rise in 2016, and reached a peak last year thanks to his viral single Look At Me, which hit No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100.

When news broke that XXXTentacion had been killed, celebrities and fans took to social media to share their grief and pay tribute.

This story originally appeared in the NY Post and is republished here with permission.