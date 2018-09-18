Russian spy plane shot down

BREAKING: Russia says one of its surveillance aircraft has “disappeared from radar” during an missile attack on northern Syria.

A RUSSIAN surveillance plane with 14 on board that 'disappeared from radar' is believed to have been accidentally shot down by the Syrian regime who was under attack by Israeli missiles.

There are conflicting reports as to who is responsible for the downing of the aircraft, however the US claims it was accidentally shot down by the Syrian regime's anti-aircraft artillery after the Syrians came under fire by Israeli missiles.

CNN cites a 'US official with knowledge of the incident'.

Syria has blamed Israel for the disappearance of the Russian aircraft - for launching a missile strike in the first place.

A brief statement from the Russian Ministry of Defence says the missing aircraft, described as an IL-20 surveillance aircraft carrying 14 crew, 'disappeared from radar' during the attack on Syrian and Iranian regime forces in the port city of Latakia.

Syria is yet to confirm or deny its involvement in the aircraft's disappearance.

Russia has stated that its radar detected missile launches coming from the French frigate Auvergne at the same time four Israeli F-16s attacked Syrian targets.

Syrian air defences were then activated after missiles were detected approaching from the sea.

"After the radar incident, 35 kilometres from the Syrian coast, a Russian Il-20 was lost, carrying 14 servicemen on board. At present, their fate is unknown, the command of the Russian air base Khmeimim organized a search and rescue operation," a statement reads.

CNN reports the US found out about the incident because Syrian forces had broadcast an emergency search and rescue radio call on an international frequency.

Initial reports from Syrian regime sources state seven people have been injured after "powerful explosions" echoed through the city.

Syrian regime military sources have told Russian media that Latakia's power station and an aluminium factory had been hit.

Syrian media has stated that a 'number of missiles' have been shot down by its air defence network. SANA reported the missiles targeting Latakia came "from the sea," citing military sources.

Latakia is close to Russia's Khmeimim Air Base. It is unclear if its air defence batteries were also engaged in the defence, or if the aircraft was hit by 'friendly fire' from nearby Syrian forces.

