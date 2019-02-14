Teen’s shock response to bridge pusher

THE teenage girl who was pushed off a bridge by a friend which left her with serious injuries has spoken out about her difficult recovery and her changing feelings towards the girl who did it.

Jordan Holgerson, 16, was shoved off the 20-metre Moulton Falls Bridge in Washington state by her friend Taylor Smith last August.

The whole horrifying incident, which was captured on video, showed Holgerson standing on the ledge, planning to jump but backing out at the last second.

Jordan Holgerson is still dealing with the effects of a bridge fall. Picture: NBC

Smith then shoves the unsuspecting Holgerson in the back, plunging her into the river below.

Holgerson fell 20 metres, hitting the water hard chest-first, after which she was rushed to hospital with six broken ribs and two punctured lungs.

Smith, who was 18 at the time, was charged with reckless endangerment.

In an interview with Today in the US, Holgerson said she was feeling conflicted over what punishment should be handed down to Smith, who has reportedly reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Jordan Holgerson standing on the bridge. Picture: YouTube

Taylor Smith pushes Jordan Holgerson. Picture: YouTube

"Certain days I kind of want her to be put in jail but some days I think that might be a little too harsh," she said.

"So in court I was kind of hoping for justice and her being sentenced and everything just kind of being over because it's been a long process."

Jordan Holgerson was seriously injured in the fall. Picture: YouTube

Holgerson said she still suffers rib pain as a result of the incident.

"Because ribs take so long to heal, every once and a while I'll turn and they'll pinch and hurt," she said.

Jordan Holgerson pictured in hospital. Picture: Supplied

Smith was facing up to a year in jail, but with the possible plea deal in play, it was not apparent how much time she would serve, if any.

Taylor Smith has expressed remorse for the incident. Picture: CBS

Smith has spoken previously about the sorrow and remorse she feels over harming her friend.

"I never intended to hurt her ever, nor would I intend to hurt anyone, ever. I'm sorry it worked out that way," she said.