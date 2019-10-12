Usain Bolt caught in boozy brawl

Usain Bolt is in the news again, but not for his athletic feats.

OLYMPIC sprint legend Usain Bolt has been caught up in a mass brawl after a boozy night out in London.

Once the world's fastest man, he and five pals clashed with another group while partying with stars from TV show Love Island stars at a club, The Sun reports.

Violence spilled outside with up to 30 yobs throwing punches and kicks in a vicious brawl.

Phone footage showed Bolt, 33, acting as peacemaker in the brawl, which happened early on Friday.

Tensions eased after the 196cm-tall Jamaican ace, wearing a black cap, grabbed a man by the collars and held him against a taxi. He was also filmed wading into a scrum to break it up.

Bolt and pals had earlier rowed with seven east Europeans at Soho's Toy Room, where Love Island winner Amber Gill was launching her MissPap clothing line.

A reveller told The Sun: "Trouble spilled into the street and it got manic. Within seconds, 30 people were beating crap out of each other.

"Usain threw a punch to defend his friend. It all happened so quickly. As soon as it calmed down little one-on-one fights kept breaking out. It was pretty terrifying. I thought it was never going to stop."

Bolt was also pictured arguing with a group and seen wrapping his arm around a pal, seemingly to drag him away from the violence.

The witness added: "It was madness. Everyone was piling in. I can't believe no one was more seriously injured. A lot of punches were thrown. People being thrown to the ground and kicked on the floor.

"Finally I think they found the culprit and Bolt pinned him against a car. That seemed to resolve it.

"Bolt was the peacemaker and quickly put his friends in a car before leaving separately in a taxi at around 3am."

Bolt won eight gold medals over three Olympics before retiring in 2017. Revellers said his group were in good spirits when they arrived at the club shortly after 1am.

Amber, 22, partied with fellow contestants Anna Vakili, Amy Hart and Molly-Mae Hague.

None were believed to be involved in the street fracas.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to an altercation on Argyll Street at 3.10hrs on Friday. There was no trace of any victim or suspect at the scene."

