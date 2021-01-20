‘Useless b----’: Man attacks mum at family celebration

A Gympie man has been fined $400 for breaking a DVO when he verbally abused his mother on Christms Day. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

Getting drunk on Christmas Day and verbally abusing his own mother to the point his family locked him out of the house has proven costly for a Gympie man.

The 29-year-old, who cannot be legally named, faced Gympie Magistrates Court on a charge of breaching a domestic violence order for his behaviour on December 25 last year.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said he had been celebrating with his family on Christmas day, drinking beers and then moving on to spirits later in the day.

The man’s behaviour during the family’s Christmas celebration was so bad they locked him out of the house.

He then became abusive towards his mother, first calling her "useless" and a "f------ b----" and then picking up the kitchen bin and bashing it against a bench until it split, spilling its contents across the floor.

His family locked him out of the house when he stepped outside, and he began banging on the door when he realised what had happened.

The 29-year-old told Gympie Magistrates Court he had apologised to his mother and had not touched alcohol since then.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan accepted the man's guilty plea to breaching a domestic violence order, calling it "appalling behaviour".

Mr Callaghan fined the man $400 and ordered no conviction be recorded.