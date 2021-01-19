Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Widespread overseas travel unlikely for Australians in 2021
News

Ute submerged in flood-prone causeway

by Jack Lawrie
19th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RESIDENTS have been warned to be careful where they go off-roading even in a four-wheel drive after a ute was submerged at a flooded causeway.

Gordonvale woman Kylie Burke said the Behana Creek causeway was a popular spot for swimming and diving in the area.

On Sunday, she went out to the spot for a drive and found a man with his ute parked on the small sandbar in the causeway.

Ms Burke said she had seen others park on the sandbar before, and warned the man that it was often the first place to flood when it rained.

A four-wheel drive sinking into the Behana Gorge causeway after parking on a sandbar. Picture: Kylie Burke.
A four-wheel drive sinking into the Behana Gorge causeway after parking on a sandbar. Picture: Kylie Burke.

MORE NEWS

Forgotten power plant hidden under Barron Falls

In memory: Far Northerners we farewelled in 2020

'An aircraft just crashed': 45 years on from tragedy

"An hour later it had started to rain, we were coming back and we found him there - the sand had dropped out and the car had gone into the water," she said.

"I went back home and told some farmer friends of mine, but luckily he'd been able to get it towed by the time they got there."

Ms Burke said it was a timely reminder about the dangers of leaving a car in a flood-prone area, especially during wet season.

"I think there needs to be a sign put in there to let people know to stop crossing 4WDs there," she said.

Originally published as Ute submerged in flood-prone causeway

More Stories

cairns flooding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Landry disagrees with deputy PM on mining camp quarantine

        Premium Content Landry disagrees with deputy PM on mining camp quarantine

        News “I’m elected by the people of Capricornia, so I stand up for the people of Capricornia”.

        $5M of funding to support drought declared communities

        Premium Content $5M of funding to support drought declared communities

        Community How groups, clubs and organisations can receive a share in government funding to...

        Blast in underground mine truck sparks statewide safety push

        Premium Content Blast in underground mine truck sparks statewide safety push

        Information Early investigations found non-compliant chemicals were used to charge the...

        Truck rolls off CQ highway

        Premium Content Truck rolls off CQ highway

        News Emergency services have been called to the scene just after noon on Monday.