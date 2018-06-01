Menu
Raceview house fire
News

'Deliberately lit': Vacant home destroyed in suspicious fire

Emma Clarke
Andrew Korner
by and
1st Jun 2018 7:12 AM | Updated: 2:08 PM
UPDATE: IPSWICH detectives are investigating yet another fire at a vacant property, after a two-storey house was destroyed at Briggs Rd late Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to the house about 8.15pm and worked for an hour to bring the blaze under control.

Initial investigations suggested the fire could have been deliberately lit, and police guarded the scene overnight until forensic teams arrived early the following morning.

The Raceview house, which was in the process of being renovated, was the third vacant house to go up in flames in Ipswich since the weekend.

On Monday night, a house being renovated by Sonia Woolley was consumed by an intense and allegedly deliberately lit blaze about 8.40pm.

Ms Woolley had spent three years doing up the Fitzgibbon St house, which she planned to rent out as executive accommodation.

Police have since charged a 20-year-old man and a male child with arson.

Early Sunday morning, another vacant house was destroyed by fire at Chetwynd St at Redbank Plains. Police also set up a crime scene at that residence but as yet no charges have been laid.

INITIAL: A VACANT house is this morning a crime scene after it was destroyed in a fire overnight.

A house on Briggs Rd at Raceview went up in flames at 8.15pm. It's the third similar incident of a vacant house fire in Ipswich since the weekend.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Crews and eight firies worked for an hour to bring the fire under control and handed the scene over to police when it was declared a crime scene at 9.45pm.

A Queensland Police spokesperson this morning said investigators would return to the scene today but early information suggests the fire was deliberately lit.

The fire is being treated as suspicious.

"There is some sort of indication it has been deliberately lit," the spokesperson said.

