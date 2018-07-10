Menu
Login
A Queensland Health spokesman said the department would not follow South Australia’s lead and introduce a vaccination program for babies and young people against the potentially deadly meningococcal B.
A Queensland Health spokesman said the department would not follow South Australia’s lead and introduce a vaccination program for babies and young people against the potentially deadly meningococcal B.
Health

Vaccine off the table for Queensland

by Janelle Miles and Jill Poulsen
10th Jul 2018 3:58 AM

QUEENSLAND Health has ruled out expanding the meningococcal vaccination program, despite the state having some of the highest rates of the deadly disease in the country.

Federal Government data shows that, so far this year, Queensland has had 27 cases of meningococcal disease.

The figure is just behind NSW, which tops the country with 28 cases, and ahead of Victoria's 23 cases.

 

A Queensland Health spokesman said the department would not follow South Australia's lead and introduce a vaccination program for babies and young people against the potentially deadly meningococcal B.

The spokesman cited the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee twice rejecting submissions to include the vaccine on the National Immunisation Program as a reason for not copying South Australia.

He said the reasons it was ­rejected included "uncertainty surrounding the protection provided by the vaccine".

The Federal Government introduced a combined vaccine for meningococcal A, C, W and Y for kids aged one, starting July 1.

"More recently, Queensland has had higher combined rates of meningococcal W and Y strains than meningococcal B," the spokesman said.

health meningococcal vaccinations vaccines

Top Stories

    CQ's grain industry takes centre stage

    CQ's grain industry takes centre stage

    Breaking MORE than 50 grain growers from across the region gathered in Emerald for the inaugural Growers Breakfast Forum.

    NAIDOC Week celebrations around CH

    NAIDOC Week celebrations around CH

    News NAIDOC Week celebrations kick off this Sunday throughout the region.

    Mining the fun of coal fields

    Mining the fun of coal fields

    News Discover one of the many mines in your backyard

    Kevin owes his life to paramedic's new skill

    Kevin owes his life to paramedic's new skill

    News Springsure man saved by his own history.

    Local Partners