Rockhampton legend Geoff Barton OAM.
News

Vale Geoff Barton: CQ rugby mourns passing of a legend

Darryn Nufer
5th Jan 2021 12:48 AM
Central Queensland’s rugby union fraternity is mourning the passing of legendary figure Geoff Barton OAM.

Mr Barton managed the Rockhampton Brahmans representative team for 10 years in the 1990s and also played a key role in restructuring rugby union in the Beef Capital during that decade.

He was a long-time selector for Queensland Country and was also heavily involved in the Queensland Outback Barbarians Rugby Union Club which provided a pathway for players to reach higher honours.

Mr Barton, 72, a widely-respected former Rockhampton police chief who worked in the Queensland Police Service for 37 years, collapsed at his Bargara home during the afternoon of New Year’s Day.

It’s believed he suffered a heart attack.

Rockhampton rugby union legend Geoff Barton OAM.

Tributes have flowed on Facebook including this post from the Rugby Capricornia organisation.

“It is with great sadness we share the news of the passing of Geoff Barton OAM.

“Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with Colleen, Adam and Scott.

“Barto was an enigmatic character of Country Rugby and was awarded the Order of Australia Medal for his outstanding services to country rugby.

“As a prominent no nonsense manager of the Brahmans winning country championship team of 2000 and tour manager of the Outback Barbarians on several tours he positively influenced a lot of young men.”

Mr Barton’s funeral will be held on January 7 at Bundaberg at 2.30pm.

The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend, via the link https://youtu.be/KVGrATL_SUg

