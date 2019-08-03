Vale John Chalk: rugby league community mourns a ‘visionary’

Former NSWRL chairman John Chalk has passed away.

DISTINGUISHED rugby league administrator John Chalk has passed away, attracting tributes far and wide including from the code's current chiefs.

Chalk served in the top offices at the Balmain Tigers, the New South Wales Rugby League and the Australian Rugby League before playing a key role in the formation of the Australian Rugby League Commission.

Peter Beattie, the current chairman of the ARLC, referred to Chalk as a "visionary" and "one of the best administrators" in rugby league.

"He was a visionary who wanted only the best for rugby league and he will be remembered for his determination to see this game succeed, with a willing sense of unity," Beattie said.

"We will continue to strive for the best interests of everyone involved in rugby league, based on John's philosophy."

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said joined in delivering praise of Chalk, who was a former plumber.

"John enjoyed enormous success throughout his time with rugby league, forming many friendships over an administrative career spanning decades," Greenberg said.

"He led with a focus for what was best, no matter whether you were a player, a participant or a fan, and I'm grateful that the was part of our game for so many years."

In 2016, Chalk was made a Member of the Order of Australia for "significant service to rugby league as an administrator at state and national level, and to indigenous and Non-Indigenous youth".

Chalk joined the NSWRL, ARL and NRL boards from 2001 and served as both ARL and NSWRL chairman between 2010-2012.

