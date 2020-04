Emerald fire department was called to a van filled with smoke at Hospital Rd, Emerald.

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to the scene of a van filled with smoke after it broke down on an Emerald road.

The incident occurred just before 1.30pm today at Hospital Rd, Emerald, near IGA.

The woman in the vehicle said the car "dropped its guts" before it filled with smoke.

"It was my mother's car s****ing itself," she said.

No one was injured.