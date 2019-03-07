Variety members are high rollers

FOR THE KIDS: Moranbah's CAR 4744 team celebrates their seventh year of participating in the Variety Bash in 2019.

FOR THE KIDS: Moranbah's CAR 4744 team celebrates their seventh year of participating in the Variety Bash in 2019. Contributed

MATESHIP, wacky costumes, fun stops and seeing Australia - these are just some of the experiences entrants to the Variety Bash get to experience.

One Central Queensland team, Moranbah's CAR 4744, celebrates their seventh year of participating in the Bash in 2019.

So, they decided to celebrate in style - and raise some much-needed funds for Variety in the process - by holding a Casino Night.

Moranbah team and fundraising coordinator Patricia Wiggins said the idea came after being told how much fun a casino night could be.

"I hadn't heard of one being done in Moranbah before so I thought it might be something that the folks might enjoy,” she said.

For one night only, Moranbah Community Workers Club will be transformed into little Las Vegas.

"We have a company coming out from Mackay who will be organising the games for us as well as acting as 'dealers' for the tables,” Mrs Wiggins said.

"They will be bringing five 'tables' for the patrons to enjoy - WAR, Money Wheel, Poker, Black Jack and Roulette.

"We will also have a multi-draw raffle with over 30 prizes to be won.

"Guests will receive a complimentary drink voucher with the entry ticket as well as some gaming chips to kick start the night with.

"They can purchase extra chips throughout the night if they want a chance to win our High Roller's Prize, a $200 voucher from Colonial Palms Motor Inn at Airlie Beach.”

Mrs Wiggins extended her thanks to the event's gold sponsors, Create-A-Sign, Moranbah Community Workers Club, Infusion Cleaning, Marlee Construction, Flexihire, L&H, Top Tune Diesel, Surelift Crane Hire and 4RFM.