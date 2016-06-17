Menu
Login
The Vault's Asia Maree will be part of the Stripper Olympics in Toowooomba.
The Vault's Asia Maree will be part of the Stripper Olympics in Toowooomba. Contributed
Offbeat

The Vault to run 'Stripper Olympics' for drought relief

Tom Gillespie
by
28th Sep 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:32 AM

TOOWOOMBA'S top showgirls hope to raise big cash for the drought relief effort with a special afternoon of Stripper Olympics at the Vault this weekend.

In a concept devised by award-winning and acclaimed dancer Asia Maree, the girls of Toowoomba's only strip club will compete in themed events (some that can't be published) to donate funds for Drought Angels.

Vault co-owner Amal Doukari said the venue hoped to raise thousands for the not-for-profit group, which was thrilled to receive the support.

"You can put a team in, and your team's money gets donated to charity," she said.

"You can also just come and watch as well. A percentage of the bar will be donated as well.

"Asia brought the idea to us about drought relief. I want to praise her, because I think it's a great thing she did."

The fun and games kick off from 3pm on Sunday, with free entry into the Vault.

After the Stripper Olympics, the venue will screen the 2018 NRL grand final.

stripper olympics the vault toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Putting others first

    Putting others first

    News A Capella police officer is recognised for going above and beyond his work tasks.

    • 28th Sep 2018 6:00 AM
    School holiday fun

    School holiday fun

    News Plenty to keep your children entertained over the school holidays.

    Tragedy sparks talent

    Tragedy sparks talent

    News Emerald stroke victim is striving to be the best he can be.

    Focus on good order

    Focus on good order

    News Emerald police crack down on public nuisance offenders.

    Local Partners