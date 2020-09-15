Vegan protesters take action at abattoir

Vegan protesters have chained themselves to the Highchester abattoir.

A GROUP of 22 vegan protesters attempted to block the entrance to the Highchester Abattoir at Beaudesert in a bid to raise awareness of what they said was the inhumane treatment of animals inside the processing centre.

A group of activists entered the abattoir previously and placed hidden cameras which captured scenes they say violate the animals rights.

The footage shows an abattoir worker using his foot to break the neck of a calf before it is sent to the killing floor.

"I will never forget the cries of the calves, pigs and sheep, in the holding pens." activist Mo Orr said.

"We know welfare breaches are common in slaughterhouses, and it's always the activists who expose it. But even the highest of welfare standards, as seen in countless videos and in these videos here, are violent.

"The act of slaughter is a violent one and it can never be humane."

The activists timed the protest to coincide with the sale of the abattoir.

Highchester Meats was contacted for comment, but it declined the offer.

