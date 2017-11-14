Vehicle and property crime on the rise

Blackwater has seen an increase in property crime over the last few weeks.

Officer in Charge of the Blackwater Police Station Sgt Rob Smith said the overwhelming majority of offences relates to opportunistic offenders targeting vehicles and properties which are not secure.

"Offenders are targeting items such as money, wallets, mobile telephones stored in vehicles,” Sgt Rob Smith said.

"Whilst nobody has the right to enter your vehicle whether it be locked or unlocked, by simply removing valuables from your vehicle and ensuring that it is locked and secure, you are greatly reducing your chances of being a victim of crime.

"We ask that you keep an eye out and report any suspicious behaviour to police. Remember if the crime is happening now or if you are in any danger to call 000, otherwise contact Policelink on 131444.”

Sgt Smith said information from the community in addition to the hard work from detectives and uniform officers from Blackwater Police Station has led to a number of recent property crime arrests.

"Police have made several arrests in the past couple of months,” Sgt Smith said.

"These efforts have reduced the property crime for a period of time, however, recently we have seen property crime increase and we again ask members of the public to secure their vehicles and houses and report any suspicious behaviour to police.

"In addition to these arrests, further investigations are continuing in relation to other property crimes that have been reported.”

Some useful tips to prevent yourself being the victim of a property crime offence include making sure there are no blockages in windows, security lighting, CCTV cameras, storing valuables out of sight and securing your vehicle and home.