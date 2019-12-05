Car in collision, gutted and found with smashed windows

A WOMAN has returned to her car to find the window smashed and the battery removed, near Dysart.

On December 4, a black Nissan X-Trail was left on the side of the road after it was involved in a collision.

Today, December 5, the woman returned to check on the vehicle and observed no further damage, however later in the day when she returned to collect the vehicle, the driver's side window was smashed and entry has been made to the bonnet where the car battery and oil cap was removed.

Dysart Police are investigating the incident which occurred at Dysart-Middlemount Road near Norwich Park Mine, between 6am and 10.30am on December 5.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have observed anything suspicious to make contact.

Police said: "There is a lot of traffic in the area at that time of day so it is highly likely someone driving past observed the offender loitering around the vehicle and may have mistakenly believed they were the owner."

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.