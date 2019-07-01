Vehicle rammed, officers injured

A man will face court today after a police vehicle was allegedly rammed during multiple pursuits on the Central Coast yesterday, as police continue to search for a third person.

About 8.45am on Sunday, Traffic and Highway Patrol officers saw a Subaru WRX on Matcham Road at Matcham, allegedly travelling above the signposted speed limit.

Moments later, the Subaru was found crashed into an embankment at the intersection of Coachwood Drive, and the three occupants had fled into a neighbouring paddock.

With assistance from officers from Brisbane Water Police District, the Dog Unit and PolAir, a perimeter was established, and a search commenced.

A female passenger, aged 19, was arrested a short time later and taken to Gosford Police Station. She was later released pending further inquiries.

The driver of the Subaru is alleged to have stolen a Mitsubishi Triton from a property nearby before driving through the police perimeter, striking two senior constables, and a pursuit was initiated.

Police chase: The intersection of Matcham Road and Coachwood drive where the car was abandoned.

The Mitsubishi stopped on Carlton Rd at Holgate and allegedly reversed at high speed into a police vehicle behind it, causing significant damage.

The pursuit continued through Erina before being terminated on Barralong Rd due to safety concerns.

The Mitsubishi was monitored by PolAir and was seen to park in the rear of a home on Erina Street at Gosford. The driver, a 39-year-old man, was arrested by police as he walked away.

He was taken to Gosford Police Station and charged with motor vehicle exceed speed, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period (x2), drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, take & drive conveyance without consent of owner, use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention (x2), and three counts of police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly.

The Summerland Point man was refused bail to appear at Gosford Local Court today.

Two senior constables in the police vehicle were taken to Gosford Hospital for assessment and treatment of back and neck injuries.

Inquiries continue into the whereabouts of the male passenger of the Subaru.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.