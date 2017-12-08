Vehicle rollover in Moranbah

The Queensland Ambulance Service have transferred five people to the Moranbah Hospital after a vehicle rolled at 4.20am this morning, Tuesday, December 5.

UPDATED 9.30am:

A TEENAGER has died after a serious crash in Moranbah this morning.

Around 4.20am, a car rolled on Moranbah Access Road.

Police have confirmed the 17-year-old male driver died as a result of his injuries.

Four others were transported to Moranbah Hospital with varying injuries. An 11-year-old girl has since been airlifted to Townsville Hospital with serious head injuries.

Moranbah Access Road is open to traffic under direction, however drivers should consider delaying their travel.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.