Vehicle used to ram raid Andergrove business

Melanie Plane
by
14th Oct 2018 10:47 AM

A VEHICLE has been used to ram raid an Andergrove business in the early hours of this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the incident occurred at The Village Food Market, about 4.30am.

She said police were called after a nearby resident heard a 'loud bang' come from the direction of the store.

"The owner attended the store and viewed CCTV which showed a vehicle ram into the side glass door of the shop," the police spokeswoman said.

"Unknown people entered the store and stole an amount of property. They then left in the car."

The store owner is conducting a stock take to determine how much has been stolen.

The spokeswoman said damaged property included the glass sliding door, shelving inside the store and a large amount of stock.

