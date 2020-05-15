Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police outside a Byron Bay school where a woman is alleged to have been involved in stabbing.
Police outside a Byron Bay school where a woman is alleged to have been involved in stabbing.
News

Verdict in case of woman accused of stabbing teacher

Aisling Brennan
15th May 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 5:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE woman who was accused of stabbing a Byron Bay school teacher has been found not guilty by the court.

The teacher had been stabbed with a pair of scissors allegedly by a woman who had entered the school grounds.

The teacher, who cannot be identified, suffered injuries to their arm.

Police later arrested the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and charged her with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

However, after a special verdict in the Lismore District Court last week, Judge Jeff McLennan found the woman was not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Judge McLennan ordered she be transported and detained under the Mental Health Act.

byron bay school lismore district court northern rivers crime stabbing case
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Juice product recalled

      Juice product recalled
      • 15th May 2020 5:05 PM

      Top Stories

        Slowly lifted restrictions prevent major community events

        premium_icon Slowly lifted restrictions prevent major community events

        News The launch of the first monthly twilight markets was cancelled days before it was to be held.

        Dad’s safety training saved little Rani’s life

        premium_icon Dad’s safety training saved little Rani’s life

        News The eight-month-old is still fighting but her parents said she wouldn’t be here if...

        Council meeting maps out next four years

        premium_icon Council meeting maps out next four years

        News Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar and newly-elected councillors met this week.

        Schoolboy’s entrepreneurial venture lands him in court

        premium_icon Schoolboy’s entrepreneurial venture lands him in court

        Crime The teen entrepreneur had 11 customers and $5000 in cash