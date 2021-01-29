Vet covers bills for crash victims’ dog

A generous vet has donated his time to care for the dog whose owners were killed in a horrific crash this week.

The pet, Frankie, ran from the crash site in Alexandra Hills in Brisbane's east on Tuesday afternoon. The dog's owners, Kate Leadbetter, 31, and Matty Field, 37, were killed when a vehicle rolled and hit them as they were walking Frankie and their other dog Django at about 5.30pm on Australia Day.

Some 1300 local residents joined a search to find Frankie, who went missing after the fatal crash. Frankie suffers from Addison's disease and requires daily medication.

Thankfully, the frightened dog was found at about 11.30am the next day hiding in "deep in bushland" by community search crews.

Frankie is now being cared for at Supervets in Manly West by Dr Ray Baxter, who news.com.au understands is covering the cost of his care.

Brisbane vet Dr Ray Baxter has waived Frankie’s vet bills.

Dr Baxter told 7 News Frankie's condition means she is at risk of dying from dehydration if she doesn't receive her medication twice a day.

"She didn't get her medication for a good 12 hours or more. When she came in, she was in a pretty unstable way," he said.

Dr Baxter said he'd known Ms Leadbetter and Mr Field, and was happy to look after Frankie for free.

"She is doing well now. Obviously shaken up, but she's going to be OK. Maybe just an extra few days in hospital."

"Everyone's trying to pay her bill - there isn't a bill - but everyone's really banded together to make sure she's OK."

A GoFundMe set up to pay for Frankie's vet bills earlier this week quickly raised more than $18,000. The man who set up the fundraiser, a Brisbane local who witnessed the crash, said the funds will now be donated to the couple's grieving family.

A separate GoFundMe set up to raise funds for the couple's funerals has raised more than $27,000.

Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter were killed while walking their dogs.

It comes amid reports Ms Leadbetter's father, John, has been shocked into silence following the tragic news.

While witnesses and paramedics at the scene tried to help the couple, who had been expecting a baby, they couldn't be saved.

The male driver, 17, from Waterford West in Logan, has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle (adversely affected by an intoxicating substance), two counts of burglary and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He cannot be identified by name for legal reasons.

