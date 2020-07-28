Menu
Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson presented Army Veteran and Veterans' Project Manager at Rheinmetall Defence Australia Paul Warren with the Prime Minister’s Veterans’ Employer of the Year Award. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

Veteran leads way in paving new future

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
28th Jul 2020 12:35 PM
PAUL Warren knows what it means to develop a meaningful career after leaving the Australian Defence Force.

Mr Warren and his employer Rheinmetall Defence Australia won the Prime Minister's Veterans' Employer of the Year - Large award, months after the official ceremony was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rheinmetall, which specialise in military vehicles, weapons and ammunition, was one of 129 nominations for the 2020 Awards.

Mr Warren said it was important to give back to the veteran community.

"I found it really tough, myself, when I left defence … and I was diagnosed with PTSD," Mr Warren said.

"These young men and women have got a lot of life left after they've finished roles in Defence so why shouldn't they have a meaningful job to get up to?"

Herbert MP Phillip Thompson said it was a fantastic achievement for Rheinmetall Defence Australia and Mr Warren, who is the Veteran Engagement Program manager.

