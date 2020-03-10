Vets warns of deadly virus as rain increases in region

PARVOVIRUS: Parvovirus lives in soil and spreads by direct contact.

PARVOVIRUS: Parvovirus lives in soil and spreads by direct contact.

EMERALD vets are warning pet owners of a downside to the wet weather – a virus that leaves a dog with only a 50 per cent chance of survival.

Dr Shannon Goodwin from Gray Street Veterinary Clinic said the number of parvovirus cases had recently increased.

“We’ve had 10 in the last week, and three over the weekend,” she said.

“It’s quite common at the moment. Probably one of the worst ones we’ve seen in a few years.”

The often-fatal parvovirus tends to worsen with rain as its home in the soil is disturbed.

And though the virus does not affect cats or humans, Dr Goodwin said there was still a great cost for owners. She estimated that infections had a 50 per cent change of being fatal.

“Infected pups get put into isolation,” she said. “It makes a very sad environment at home.

“They (dogs) come in and the chances of them going home are quite slim. It’s a horrible disease.”

Parvovirus also spreads by direct contact with infected dogs or dog faeces. Puppies can be vaccinated when they are six weeks old.

Maraboon Vet Surgery owner Angela Sutherland (left).

Maraboon Vet Surgery owner Angela Sutherland said it was essential to have dogs immunised.

“Dogs with parvovirus can become ill very quickly,” she said.

“They can be healthy one day and in a very serious condition the following day.

“Any dog can get it, but it tends to be more severe in puppies than in adult dogs.

Symptoms of the virus include severe diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, lack of appetite, and lethargy.

“Vaccination against parvovirus in dogs is very effective and safe,” Ms Sutherland said.

“Please talk to your veterinarian.”