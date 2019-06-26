Menu
Man jailed 10 years for cold case rape

by Christine McGinn
26th Jun 2019 3:12 PM

A man who took part in the gang rape of a woman on a popular Victorian beach more than three decades ago has been jailed for 10 years.

Gregory John Challenger, now 56, was sentenced to a minimum seven years behind bars on Wednesday, after a jury found him guilty of three counts of aggravated rape on New Year's Eve in 1985.

Challenger punched his victim in the face, raped her, dragged her over a barbed wire fence and held her down, so a co-accused could also rape her in Lorne, County Court Judge Liz Gaynor said on Wednesday.

