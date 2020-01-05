Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Vic, NSW blazes could merge into monster ‘mega-fire’

by Staff writers
5th Jan 2020 7:33 AM

 

Victorians were last night being flown by helicopter out of bushfire disaster zones, with the state on the edge of a "mega-fire" emergency.

A blaze which ripped through Corryong for a second time was moving north towards a fire that has wreaked havoc in New South Wales.

Authorities warned that despite easing weather conditions the danger was far from over.

A new threat in Omeo in the state's northeast resulted in about 50 people being removed by army helicopters and several houses were confirmed as lost.

RECAP YESTERDAY'S COVERAGE

As an unprecedented state of disaster last night was in place:

• 53 fires were still burning out of control;

Six people were missing, down from 21; and

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday deployed thousands of army reservists to help with the national bushfire emergency.

Follow the live updates here.

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks mega-fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Helicopter patrols to take place across CQ

        Helicopter patrols to take place across CQ

        News Inspections will be carried out to maintain reliability and safety of the electrical network.

        Nurses still waiting to welcome the first baby to 2020

        premium_icon Nurses still waiting to welcome the first baby to 2020

        News Central Highlands maternity wards have had a quiet start to the new year.

        CRIME WRAP: 'Typical' holiday season in Emerald, police say

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: 'Typical' holiday season in Emerald, police say

        News Arrests for drink and drug driving, and disorderly behaviour notices among those...

        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property 'Check the eligibility criteria now to see whether you qualify'