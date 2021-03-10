Vicar of Dibley star dead

Dawn French led tributes to her Vicar of Dibley co-star Trevor Peacock after he died aged 89 from a dementia-related illness.

Peacock played cheeky Jim Trott in the comedy series between 1994 and 2015.

He was a memorable character on the parish council and was famous for his catchphrase: "No no no no."

French paid tribute by posting a photo with Peacock on Twitter and wrote: "Night Trev. I love you."

A statement on behalf of his family said: "Trevor Peacock, actor, writer and songwriter, died aged 89 on the morning of March 8 from a dementia-related illness."

Trevor was diagnosed with dementia in 2009 and later retired from acting after one last appearance on a Vicar Of Dibley Comic Relief special in 2015.

In 2017, his family confirmed he was suffering from Alzheimer's disease and had no recollection of starring alongside comedian Dawn French in the much-loved show.

His daughter Sally said at the time: "As a character actor, he has made so many people laugh for such a long time.

"Sadly, now he doesn't understand why people want to come up to him to talk to him or thank him for his work."

ACTING LEGEND

Peacock was born in North London in 1931 and began his career in the 1960s in the ITV Television Playhouse, Comedy Playhouse and The Wednesday Play.

He also enjoyed a career in theatre with roles in Leaping Ginger and Cinderella.

Peacock had a string of appearances in TV shows such as My Family, Hotel Babylon, Midsomer Murders and EastEnders.

In 2007, he appeared in the film Fred Claus opposite Vince Vaughn and Paul Giamatti, playing the father of Father Christmas.

His TV career spanned five decades but he also enjoyed a lesser known career as a composer and wrote a song that knocked Elvis Presley off the top spot in America.

Mrs Brown You've Got A Lovely Daughter by Herman's Hermits was a number one hit in the US in May 1965 and sold 14 million copies worldwide.

Peacock once said: "I used to write for all sorts of people but it wasn't my world, I couldn't play an instrument and all I wanted to do was become a legitimate actor."

His death comes three years after Dibley co-star Emma Chambers passed away aged 53.

The actress, who played Alice Tinker on the show, died from a heart attack in 2018. She suffered from chronic allergies all her life.

Liz Smith, who played Letitia Cropley on the show, died in 2016 aged 95.

And Roger Lloyd-Pack, who played Owen Newitt, also died in 2014.

